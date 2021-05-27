Alien Worlds Market Capitalization Reaches $231.00 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $231.00 million and $100.57 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00062778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00182468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00813647 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,186,531,925 coins and its circulating supply is 910,532,916 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

