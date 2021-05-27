NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,201,778. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

