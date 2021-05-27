Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,379 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.46% of Bio-Techne worth $68,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

