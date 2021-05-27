MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $40.49 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00062778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00182468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00813647 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,742,198,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,572,769,755 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

