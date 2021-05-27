Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilma Saravia sold 815 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $50,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,744. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

