Bandwidth (BAND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

5/20/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, the company benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

5/6/2021 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/5/2021 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.20. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Get Bandwidth Inc alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,097,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $15,268,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.