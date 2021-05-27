Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,919 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $76,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEIC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,623. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.