MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,519 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $165,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,960. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

