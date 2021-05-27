Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Innospec accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.72% of Innospec worth $93,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 1,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

IOSP stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,876. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

