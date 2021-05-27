Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

