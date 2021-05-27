Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.98. 17,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

