Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises 1.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 73,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,572. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

