Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37.

OCUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 9,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,514. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

