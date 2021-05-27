Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys 51,813 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.11. 156,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,076,488. The company has a market cap of $602.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.