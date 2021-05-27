Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 326,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,327. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

