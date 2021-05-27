Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. 186,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

