Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,117 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $519,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 46.8% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $359,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 9,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

