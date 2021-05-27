Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.20. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

