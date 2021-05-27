Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.51. 27,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

