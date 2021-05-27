AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 556,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 263,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

