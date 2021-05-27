VERITY Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,550,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

