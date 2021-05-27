REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $573.61 million, a PE ratio of 174.08 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

