REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $573.61 million, a PE ratio of 174.08 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Earnings History for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.