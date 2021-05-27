Penta Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $102,651.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00989359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.33 or 0.09718122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

