PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 1,415.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,409,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,373,648. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About PHI Group
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.