PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 1,415.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,409,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,373,648. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get PHI Group alerts:

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.