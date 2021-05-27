InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IPOOF remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.09%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

