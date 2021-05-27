Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Rises By 957.0%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 957.0% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOTVF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AOTVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 425,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,210. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

