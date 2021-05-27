BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.44

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$60.44 and last traded at C$60.08, with a volume of 1265492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.61. The company has a market cap of C$54.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

