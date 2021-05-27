Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 199,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,443 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $12.65.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

