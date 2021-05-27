Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 199,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,443 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $12.65.
GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.
In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
