Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 18,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 644,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several research analysts have commented on NIU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

