Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 18,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 644,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.
Several research analysts have commented on NIU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
