Harbor Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,162,000.

ARKF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 9,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

