Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.87. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,076. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

