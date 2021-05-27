WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.81 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

