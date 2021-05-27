Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

