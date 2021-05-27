Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 290,336 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 290,336 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

