Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 4.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

