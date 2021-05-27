Sepio Capital LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 69,429 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $99.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

