Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.