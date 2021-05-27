88,948 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises about 2.3% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Financial Services LLC owned 0.35% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BLOK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 10,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

