Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of XSW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.23. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,949. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89.

