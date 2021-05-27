SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,289 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,609. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

