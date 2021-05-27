Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $388.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $396.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $273.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

SKY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,123. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

