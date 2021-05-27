IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Sells C$48,972.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

IGM traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$44.42. 92,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0436345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

