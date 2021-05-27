Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 660,542 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

