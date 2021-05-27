Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 660,542 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.