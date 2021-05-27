SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 460.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,325. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

