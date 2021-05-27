Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,860. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.