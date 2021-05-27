StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 88,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.