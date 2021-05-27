NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.