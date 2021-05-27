NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 867 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Public Storage by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

