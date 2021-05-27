Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Square by 5.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 249.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,787. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

