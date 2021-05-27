Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 370 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $361.05. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

